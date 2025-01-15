Kiev’s Efforts To Escalate War Blow Flame In Rear

January 14th was marked by another wave of mutual strikes exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.

At night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted a massive drone attack on Russian rear regions. Strikes continued during the midday. More than 200 UAVs were reportedly launched. The Ukrainian military used drones of different types, including PD-2, Beaver, Lyuty and the UJ-22. As well as five ATACMS missiles were reportedly launched.

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted 12 Russian regions near the border and deeper in the rear.

According to the governor of the Rostov region, 14 drones were intercepted by electronic warfare means. No damage was reported as a result of the attack.

In his turn, the governor of the Saratov Region confirmed the Ukrainian attack on an industrial enterprise in the city of Engels, revealing no details. According to unofficial reports, fires broke out at a local oil depot and two industrial enterprises came under attack both in Saratov and Engels.

The Tatarstan region came under a massive attack. The Orgsintez chemical enterprise was reportedly hit in the capital of the Republic of Kazan. According to local reports, a gas tank on the territory of the enterprise caught fire. The local authorities denied any significant damage.

In the morning, at least two Ukrainian UAVs targeted the city of Almetievsk in the same region. They probably targeted the local Kaleikino Oil Pumping Station, which is the largest hub of Transneft company, providing oil deliveries from Siberia to central Russia and abroad. The attack was repelled and both drones were shot down.

More Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted an aircraft factory in Kazan but were also destroyed by Russian air defenses.

It did not take long for the Russian response. Russian kamikaze UAVs struck targets throughoutUkraine. Russian strikes were recorded in at least seven Ukrainian regions.

Explosions thundered in the capital of Kiev. Military targets and logistics hubs were reportedly destroyed in the city and towns on its outskirts.

Russian strikes also targeted the central regions of Vinnitsa and Cherkassy, where some industrial facilities and military training camps reportedly came under attack.

Explosions thundered in the southern city of Odessa. NATO continues transferring weapons and military equipment through its port.

The eastern Ukrainian regions came under a series of massive attacks. A series of explosions thundered in the city of Dnipro, including in its large industrial zone.

According to local reports, Russian strikes pounded the border Sumy region, where the Ukrainian military is accumulating large reserves for military operations on Russian territory.

