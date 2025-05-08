Astrology & War?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is War coming? Using Uranus, Neptune and Saturn plus the New Moon on 5/26/25, we'll take a look. I'll also give a sneak peak of the Fall in the USA in 2025.
Remember! We are under a massively fortunate ARI2025 AstroYear chart, but yes, turbulence in bound, that I'm also pretty sure we'll land on our feet. Hang in there! All this change does look to lead to positive changes!
Map of USA
https://geology.com/world/the-united-states-of-america-satellite-image.shtml
