Economic Control and Surveillance

The border crisis is the excuse for a total surveillance grid—facial recognition, gait analysis, AI monitoring. This infrastructure, once built, can be turned on the American people by any future administration. Liberty is being traded for false security.
#SurveillanceState #BigBrother #4thAmendment #BorderCrisis #DigitalPrison
