Mood on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
64 views • 7 months ago

DW (DW USAID paid) about the mood on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Adding: 

Russia considers the US its main counterpart in Ukraine negotiations - Peskov

He stated that "Ukraine will definitely participate in the negotiations on the settlement in one way or another." But he added that "there will also be a bilateral Russian-American track."

Adding:  US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Adding: 

'NATO will have to send its soldiers to Ukraine' - Zelensky is hysterical


'It is impossible without security guarantees. And what are security guarantees? NATO? Strong weapons and nuclear weapons. If Ukraine does not join NATO, then we build NATO in Ukraine. And then we need a contingent from you. From the Europeans and Americans. And not 5-7 thousand. I gave our military the task to count and show me the points. We drew a map of the deployment, if anything, we have everything ready. We need 100,000 soldiers.'

🐻 And this is why you stay away from drugs, kids  (original poster's comment)

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
