⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - (24 February – 1 March 2024)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 Feb – 1 March)

▫️In the period from 24 Feb to 1 March 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched 23 group strikes with high-precision weapons, multiple launch rocket systems, and UAVs at UKR's military industrial facilities, which were manuf reconnaissance & attack UAVs; arsenals, and POL bases.

Moreover, the strikes also hit deployment areas of the AFs of UKR, nationalists & foreign mercenaries.

All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️In Kupyansk direct, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower & hardware near Ivanovka, Peschanoye & Prikolotnoye (Kharkov reg).

In addition, 30 counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 77nd Air Mobile Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brig & 57th Motorised Rifle Brig were repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov reg) & Terny (DPR).

The enemy losses amounted to more than 755 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles & 23 field artillery guns.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more favourable lines & inflicted losses on the AFU 5th & 92nd assault brigs, 28th, 72nd & 93rd mechanised brigs, 107th & 241st territorial DEF brigs near Kleshcheyevka, Bogdanovka, Dyleyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka & Krasnoye (DPR).

Moreover, 18 counterattacks of the AFs of UKR were repelled near Berestovoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgiyevka, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 2,835 UKR troops, 7 tanks, 16 armoured fighting vehicles, 49 motor vehicles, as well as 24 field artillery guns.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr GOFs liberated Lastochkino, Severnoye & Petrovoskoye (DPR) & continued advancing to the west.

In cooperation w/ aviation & artillery, they inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower & hardware of the AFU 23rd, 24th, 53rd, 61st, and 110th mechanised, 59th motorised infantry & 3rd assault brigs, as well as 103rd & 107th territorial defence brigs near Netaylovo, Ochertino, Mayorsk & Rozovka (DPR).

48 counterattacks of the enemy assault units were repelled close to Novgorodskoye, Leninskoye, Tonenkoye, Orlovka & Pervomayskoye (DPR).

In this direction, the enemy has lost over 2,600 UKR troops, 23 tanks (including U.S.-made Abrams), 45 armoured fighting vehicles, 83 motor vehics, as well as 26 field artillery guns.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, the Vostok GOFs' units have improved the frontline situation & repelled 7 attacks of AFU assault groups close to Marfopol (Zaporozhye reg), Novodonetskoye & Shevchenko (DPR).



Air strikes & artillery fire hit units of the AFU's 58th motorised infantry, 72nd mechd, 108th, 121st, 127 & 128th territorial defence brigs near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Urozhaynoe, Staromayorskoye & Rovnopol (DPR) & Lugovskoye(Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 890 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehics, 28 motor vehics & 8 field artillery guns.



▫️In Kherson direction, the RU troops have taken more advantageous lines & positions, and also repelled seven attacks launched by assault groups of the 117th & 118th mechd brigs of the AFs of UKR & 15th UKR Natl Guard close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).



Moreover, fire damage was inflicted on personnel & military hardware of the 28, 65 & 118th mechanised, 44th air mobile, 128th mountain assault, 35th marine & 121st territorial defence brigs of the AFs of UKR close to Verbovoye, Primorye, Novopokrovka, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka & Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg), Ilyinka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Tokarevka & Dudchany (Kherson reg).



Units of the Russian GOFs have neutralised 1 UKR sabotage group 73rd Marine Special OPs Centre in an attempt to land close to Tendra Spit using speedboats.



As a result of a short battle, 4 of the speedboats w/ the landing groups were destroyed & sunk. The enemy losses were up to 25 UKR troops, 1 UKR serviceman was taken prisoner.



In Kherson direction, the enemy's losses over the past week over 290 troops, 3 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehics, 34 motor vehics & 16 field artillery guns.



▫️OPl-Tactical aviation, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artillery of the RU GOFs have neutralised 1 P-18 radar, 2 radio detectors & launchers of the S-300 SAM syst, Norwegian-made NASAMS vehic, & 5 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations over the past week.



▫️The AD systs have shot down 2 MiG-29 fighter jets, 1 UKR Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, 2 Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 4 JDAM guided aerial bombs, 35 HIMARS MLRS projectiles & 639 UAVs.

In the period from 24 Feb -1 March 2024, 16 UKR servicemen have surrendered.



📊 In total, 575 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 13,862 UAVs, 475 AD missile systs, 15,304 tanks & other armoured fighting vehics, 1,227 combat vehics equipped w/ MLRS, 8,242 field artillery guns & mortars, as well as 19,236 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.