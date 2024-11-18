Learn Hebrew to Understand the Context of the Bible and Holy Land History - Melissa Briggs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How does the Hebrew language tie into the theme of servanthood? Melissa Briggs has a few ideas! Melissa is the founder of Explore Hebrew. She has studied the language for years and knows how deeply the word of God is rooted in this language that has shaped the history of the Holy Land. While Hebrew might seem intimidating to learn, Melissa shares how well the language is organized, and how it can help us understand the historical context of the Bible on an intrinsic level. She highlights some important Hebrew words, like “Dai,” which means “enough” or “sufficient.” This is how we should lean on Christ. He is enough for us! His grace is sufficient. “I’m not what I do, what I earn, what I make - I am who the Creator of the universe says that I am,” Melissa reminds us.
TAKEAWAYS
When we are connected with our Creator, we know that He IS enough
Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus and stay in the Word daily to remain grounded and be ready, willing, and available to serve Him
The good news of Christ is even better than we will ever truly comprehend
The false summits of life are short-lived, but in Jesus, there is eternal satisfaction
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Hebrew Course (get $70 off with code COUNTERCULTURE): https://explorehebrew.thinkific.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH MELISSA BRIGGS
Website: https://www.explorehebrew.co.uk/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/48VgbXr
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Z7aEtw
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/