Learn Hebrew to Understand the Context of the Bible and Holy Land History - Melissa Briggs





How does the Hebrew language tie into the theme of servanthood? Melissa Briggs has a few ideas! Melissa is the founder of Explore Hebrew. She has studied the language for years and knows how deeply the word of God is rooted in this language that has shaped the history of the Holy Land. While Hebrew might seem intimidating to learn, Melissa shares how well the language is organized, and how it can help us understand the historical context of the Bible on an intrinsic level. She highlights some important Hebrew words, like “Dai,” which means “enough” or “sufficient.” This is how we should lean on Christ. He is enough for us! His grace is sufficient. “I’m not what I do, what I earn, what I make - I am who the Creator of the universe says that I am,” Melissa reminds us.









TAKEAWAYS





When we are connected with our Creator, we know that He IS enough





Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus and stay in the Word daily to remain grounded and be ready, willing, and available to serve Him





The good news of Christ is even better than we will ever truly comprehend





The false summits of life are short-lived, but in Jesus, there is eternal satisfaction









