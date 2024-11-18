BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Learn Hebrew to Understand the Context of the Bible and Holy Land History - Melissa Briggs
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
0
19 views • 6 months ago


How does the Hebrew language tie into the theme of servanthood? Melissa Briggs has a few ideas! Melissa is the founder of Explore Hebrew. She has studied the language for years and knows how deeply the word of God is rooted in this language that has shaped the history of the Holy Land. While Hebrew might seem intimidating to learn, Melissa shares how well the language is organized, and how it can help us understand the historical context of the Bible on an intrinsic level. She highlights some important Hebrew words, like “Dai,” which means “enough” or “sufficient.” This is how we should lean on Christ. He is enough for us! His grace is sufficient. “I’m not what I do, what I earn, what I make - I am who the Creator of the universe says that I am,” Melissa reminds us.



TAKEAWAYS


When we are connected with our Creator, we know that He IS enough


Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus and stay in the Word daily to remain grounded and be ready, willing, and available to serve Him


The good news of Christ is even better than we will ever truly comprehend


The false summits of life are short-lived, but in Jesus, there is eternal satisfaction



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Hebrew Course (get $70 off with code COUNTERCULTURE): https://explorehebrew.thinkific.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH MELISSA BRIGGS

Website: https://www.explorehebrew.co.uk/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/48VgbXr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Z7aEtw


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblecreatorjewishreligionhistoryhebrewholy landaramaictina griffincounter culture mommelissa briggs
