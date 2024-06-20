🚀 Level Up Your Public Speaking Skills! 🎤

🎧 https://ln.run/PmMqI

Ever feel like you're putting in the work but still not seeing the results you want? 😓 Even if you're clocking in 10 hours of practice every week, it can still feel daunting. ✨

Here's the thing: Growth takes time and dedication. 💪 You can't just look in the mirror and say, "I'm a great public speaker," without putting in the effort. But if you are practicing consistently, remember, you're getting better every single day. 🌟

🔸 Keep practicing: You're better than you were a month ago.

🔸 Stay motivated: Every bit of effort counts towards your progress.

🔸 Celebrate small wins: Each practice session is a step forward.

Kyle Mitchell, a TEDx Speaker, author, and the founder of Social Anxiety Kyle, shares his insights and journey on becoming a better speaker. 📚✨

Want to dive deeper? 🎧 Listen to the full episode by clicking the link in the bio or the description above. ⬆️