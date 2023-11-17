Anbaric - The Changing Tides - New Song Out November 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like glaciers colliding
We clash and we break
Leaving love behind
As the frost settles in
As the winter winds howl
No warmth to find
I have been trying so hard
To make this work
And you’ve been trying so hard
In the changing tides
We seem like worlds apart
Fading away
When we used to shine
The flame has flickered and died
It's turningso cold
Like an icy design
I have been trying so hard
To make this work
And you’ve been trying so hard
In the changing tides
Like the waves of the sea
Like the ebb and flow
Now lies indifference so cold
In the changing tides