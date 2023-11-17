BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anbaric - The Changing Tides - New Song Out November 2023
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
56 views • 11/17/2023

Like glaciers colliding
We clash and we break
Leaving love behind

As the frost settles in
As the winter winds howl
No warmth to find

I have been trying so hard
To make this work
And you’ve been trying so hard
In the changing tides

We seem like worlds apart
Fading away
When we used to shine

The flame has flickered and died
It's turningso cold
Like an icy design

I have been trying so hard
To make this work
And you’ve been trying so hard

In the changing tides

Like the waves of the sea
Like the ebb and flow
Now lies indifference so cold
In the changing tides

Keywords
loverockguitarnew songguitaristballarddrummerbassist
