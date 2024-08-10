Fight For What’s Right - John Michael Chambers





A nation in crisis. The election of 2020 was stolen by both foreign and domestic enemies and thus an act of war was declared against America. Donald Trump never conceded the election. In response to this attack, a Global Defense War has been declared. We are under a wartime command structure and “Operation Storm” is now underway.





The mission at hand in “Operation Storm”, is to expose the crimes, crimes against humanity and the treason that has been committed and to eradicate the Deep State global structure restoring our Constitutional Republic and God given rights and freedoms to America and humankind.





July 13, 2024, there was a failed assassination attempt on President and Commander in Chief, Donald J. Trump. The hand of God has and continues to protect our great leader. The message from the President was clear’ “Fight-Fight-Fight”. And so, we must “Fight for What’s Right.”





We are at war and living now in a post constitutional tyrannical government that over the years has been taken over by both foreign and domestic enemies. This spiritual battle rages on. It's good vs. evil. It's either us or them. President Trump and the military white hats need our help. Again, the message is clear, “Fight-Fight-Fight”. And so, we must fight for what’s right.





So, unite in truth not in politics nor religion and then fight for what’s right as though your life depends upon it, because it does. We are at the cusp of biblical events that will rock the rafters of this world. Confront it. Let the ways of our past go.





Be prepared physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially for the imminent wave of attacks on multiple fronts as this war intensifies. Pray. “Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil”. Embrace the truth and help to create a new world, one that God intended for us all. We are on God’s side and God always wins. Free will? Use it wisely. Do your part.





When your children and grandchildren ask you, “What were you doing when the global governance was being thrust down the throat of America and the world, what will your answer be? Freedom, it’s up to US”. Fight for What’s Right. Share this important video and song. Learn more by clicking on the link below. May God be with you.





John Michael Chambers

https://stormisuponus.com/