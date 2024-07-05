© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As a result of Russian massive attack on the central rear of Ukrainian regions, destroying several aircrafts at the airfield and blowing up the main company of the Ukrainian defense industry. The main aim of the attack was to cause Kiev to suffer tremendous losses and eliminate the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which launched attacks into Russian territory.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
