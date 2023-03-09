BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John Zadrozny: AFL Challenging Biden’s Open Border Policies
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 03/09/2023

John Zadrozny serves at the Deputy Director of Investigations with America First Legal, a non-profit law group formed “against lawless executive actions and the Radical Left.” He previously served in several roles in the Trump Administration, including most recently as Deputy Assistant to the President in the Office of the Senior Advisor for Policy. On March 1-4, The New American is attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C.

To learn more about America First legal, please click here (https://aflegal.org/).

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

For more great content, visit www.thenewamerican.com.

Keywords
immigrationopen borderscpacthenewamerican
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy