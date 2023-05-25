Glenn Beck: He said he wants to kill the President, yet they downgraded his charges??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Beck: So the U-Haul driver who allegedly planned for SIX MONTHS to attack the White House just had his charges downgraded to ONE count of depredation of property?!
Isn't the DOJ still trying to put grandmas in prison for PARADING on Jan 6? Something's VERY wrong here.
https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1661812124992110608?s=20