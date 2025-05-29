BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lavrov: "Thanks, But We've Already Tried That - We See Right Through You"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
56 views • 3 months ago

Lavrov: “Thanks, But We’ve Already Tried That — We See Right Through You”

Lavrov politely rejects the hysterical demands from Zelensky, Macron, and Merz for an unconditional ceasefire, reminding the West that Russia has already been down that road — and won’t be fooled again.

Adding:  Lavrov's statements on Ukraine give hope for peace — Erdogan 

🔹 "Lavrov's proposal to hold a second round of direct talks in Istanbul on June 2nd should not be underestimated." 

🔹 "We can hope that the Istanbul peace process will resume. This statement has further strengthened our hope for peace."

Adding:

The meeting of the contact group on arms supplies to Ukraine will be held on June 4 in Brussels at NATO headquarters.

This was reported by the NATO press service.

What a peaceful and well-intended schedule: on 2nd June discuss peace and ceasefire with Russia, on 4th of June gather to send more weapons to Kiev nazi regime to kill more Russians.

Adding:

Trump Administration Uses Senate Sanctions as Cover While Preserving Dialogue with Moscow

The White House reportedly views the Senate’s push for 500% secondary tariffs on Russia as politically useful.

According to Reuters, President Trump’s team believes the move allows him to tell President Putin he had no direct involvement—giving him room to continue strategic dialogue with Moscow, which he has no intention of cutting off.

In parallel, Trump’s staff has already prepared targeted sanctions in the banking and energy sectors—tools he can deploy by executive order if necessary.

Adding:

NBC News reports that hardline anti-Russia factions in the U.S. could force Trump’s hand on new sanctions.

According to the outlet, Trump "may have no choice" if Senate hawks push through a proposal to slap 500% tariffs on countries maintaining trade with Russia.

