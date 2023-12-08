Players Cyberpunked By PlayStation - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw537/
This week on the New World Next Week: the world of war continues as the military-industrial complex continues to cash in on carnage; Bayer and BASF lobby for the EU to deregulate more GMO monstrosities; and PlayStation sends paying customers' movies down the digital memory hole.
