Punishing Woke Brands Isn't Enough — They Must Be Destroyed
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago

During three different segments of today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we came across full-blown wokeness that must be eliminated. Unfortunately, some believe that simply punishing them is enough to make them change.


We will never end wokeness as long as the radical left inflicts more damage to a brand than the right.


Stories covered today:


https://www.newsweek.com/kid-rock-bud-light-thrive-1851429

https://www.theblaze.com/news/dana-white-patriots-bud-light

https://discern.tv/globalist-sales-pitch-biometric-digital-ids-make-flying-easier/

https://revolver.news/2023/12/steve-doocy-floats-outrageous-new-plan-to-stop-trump-and-his-cohosts-quickly-shoot-him-down/

https://www.dossier.today/p/world-economic-forum-demands-35-trillion

https://discern.tv/as-attacks-on-real-meat-ramp-up-prepper-beef-company-prepares-to-add-freeze-dried-bison-to-the-mix/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/ammo-prices-are-set-spike-due-world-wide/

https://thefederalist.com/2023/12/14/10-naughty-bureaucrats-brands-and-buffoons-who-deserve-coal-in-their-stockings-this-year/

steve doocywokeammotargetnikki haleykid rockdana whitethe jd rucker showbud lightleave the world behind

