The Philosophy of The Fountainhead

Sunday Morning Live 9 March 2025





In this episode, I tackle the complexities of modern relationships through a listener's breakup influenced by financial expectations. We explore how societal norms shape perceptions of entitlement and responsibilities within partnerships, particularly the contrasts between men and women.





I dissect the implications of emotional entitlement and the need for mutual investment, arguing against the belief that mere presence in a relationship justifies demands for support. The discussion also touches on the historical context of the feminist movement and its impact on accountability today. I conclude with a call for self-awareness and reflection on values that shape our interactions in order to foster healthier relationships.





