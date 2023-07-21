It's Just Horrifying┃The Large Armored Group of the Ukrainian Army was Totally Destroyed in VUHLEDAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite the catastrophic losses in manpower and heavy equipment, the Ukrainian military command continues to send its units on obviously impossible missions. Military experts and analysts are fiercely arguing on this topic and trying to understand the logic of the actions of Ukrainian commanders and their military advisers from NATO and the Pentagon. So in the early morning of July 20, the Ukrainian command made another attempt to storm Russian positions in the 'Vuhledar' direction.
