Dismantling Capitalism

If you want to destroy capitalism, you have to destroy 3 things:
* Private property
* The ability to trade your labor for a wage
* The price system
None of this is by accident.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 28 March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4m1ppk-more-questions-about-bridge-disaster-answered-ep.-2217-03282024.html