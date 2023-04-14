Musk: AI Far More Dangerous than Nukes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk Founder of Neuralink Brain Chips admits that he "is really quite close to the Cutting Edge of Artificial Intelligence & it scares the Hell out of me!" & "AI is Capable of vastly more than anyone knows & the rate of Improvement is Exponential." Musk warns that if the power of AI is concentrated in the hands of a Beastly Elite that essentially it will be Hell on Earth!