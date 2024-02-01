Create New Account
Tucker Carlson · CONtempt of CONgress: Hunter Biden's treatment vs Dr Peter Navarro
Tucker Carlson · When your name is Hunter Biden, showing contempt for Congress is rewarded with millions of dollars from Dem megadonors. If you’re a former member of the Trump administration, you get prison.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1752827850724417931?s=20

Keywords
dr peter navarrotucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensored

