Dr Robert Malone & Neil Oliver discuss the WHO's Pandemic Preparedness Treaty.
Dr Robert Malone: When Governments deploy psy-ops on their citizens, 'sovereignty becomes obsolete'
'In an environment in which a government feels it is acceptable to deploy advanced psy-ops on their citizens, the concept of sovereignty becomes obsolete, an anachronism.'
