'REPUBLICAN PARTY IS NOT THE ENEMY': Black conservatives voice top issues for 2024.
Black Voters Tell Fox News Host Why They’re Voting For Trump In GOP Primary. Fox News host Lawrence Jones interviewed several black Trump supporters at the Black Conservative Federation’s gala in a segment that aired Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”