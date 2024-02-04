How Will Our Planet Perish If We Don't Start Acting?

This video is touching to the core. Every word echoes with pain. What have we done? We’ve been mindlessly killing our beautiful living planet Earth for centuries…





Now, humanity is on the verge of a global catastrophe. At the end of 2024, our planet enters a 24,000-year cycle of devastating cataclysms. The planet has experienced similar cycles before, but this time, humanity may vanish.





Watch in this video:

📍 What danger does the Mariana Trench pose?

📍 Could our planet repeat the fate of Mars?

📍 What will be the last moments of the life of planet Earth?





❗️ You are watching this video just because we still have a chance to CHANGE everything and prevent a global catastrophe. Only together can we save our lives and the life of our shared home!





⌛️ We have very little time left! Watch the full version of the International Online Forum “Global Crisis. The Responsibility”. The Forum provides a detailed presentation of Plan A and Plan B to save the planet and humanity, and what each person can do to implement them.





⚠️ You can watch the uncensored Forum on the Creative Society channel on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/CreativeSociety

▶️ International Online Forum “Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out”, April 22, 2023





▶️ ️International Online Conference “Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024”, October 7, 2023





⏩ "It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate"





⏩ "We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2"

🌐 Creative Society international project:

https://creativesociety.com

📩 Email: [email protected]





▶️ Subscribe to our Telegram channel to stay updated on current events:

https://t.me/creativesociety_en





▶️ Twitter: / creativescty

▶️ Facebook: / creativesociety.en

▶️ Instagram: / creativesociety.official.en

▶️ TikTok: / creativesociety.official











