RFK Running Anti-CIA REVENGE Campaign: Kennedy DOUBLES DOWN On Claims TREASONOUS CIA Killed JFK

RFK Jr. says the CIA murdered his uncle.

Erin Elizabeth is here to talk about how the U.S. government is still refusing to release documents surrounding the murder of an American President.

The phrase “conspiracy theory” was invented to discredit skeptics that did not believe the official government narrative about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The mainstream media is refusing to cover RFK’s campaign because they are protecting the empire of lies.

The CIA overthrew the Ukrainian government in 2014 and has been subverting nations on a global scale.

As Bobby Kennedy continues to speak out against the CIA, his friends and family are concerned for his safety.

RFK Jr. is also exposing the lies of Big Pharma and people are responding by refusing the bioweapon vaxx.

The Democratic National Committee has announced there will be no debates which is a ploy to protect Joe Biden.

