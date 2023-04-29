Christine Anderson: If You Want to Know How 1930s Germany Happened, Just Look at the Past 3 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There's a lot of people that think ... they would have been in the resistance back then. Well, take a look at what you did in the last three years, and you have your answer," voiced MEP Anderson.
"Most of the people would not have been in the resistance back then because they just went right along with everything the government asked them to do."
Clip by The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v2kue5o-christine-anderson-if-you-want-to-know-how-1930s-germany-happened-just-look.htm