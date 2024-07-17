© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Deir al-Balah Current Situation Water Centers OUT of Diesel
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sO0iqpXlxeI
تضم العدد الأكبر من النازحين.. بلدية دير البلح تدق ناقوس الخطر: توقف خزان المياه الرئيسي
It includes the largest number of displaced people. The municipality of Deir al-Balah sounds the alarm: the main water tank has stopped