Pfizer Vial Content: COVID-19 Injections Are Synthetic Nano Circuits That Communicate With 5G
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
829 views • 8 months ago

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: Pfizer Covid vial contents exposed by WHO whistleblower.

"It contains graphene oxide, parasites, RFID, metals, and nano-circuitry. DARPA and Bill Gates developed these non-biological synthetic injections to control the minds and bodies of the population."

"Dr. Charles Morgan formerly with the CIA in a 2018 DARPA meeting talking to the U.S. Military about CRISPR gene editing technology says they can engineer a "unique thing" to kill only one person in the world. In this case, they used this 'mRNA' technology to kill millions of innocent people in the world."

"This is why through the PCR test they took everyone's DNA and put it in a database in order to target specific people and races in the future, not only to kill them but to control their thoughts and actions."

➡️ Watch Full Video : https://rumble.com/v2cmga2-the-house-of-cards-is-about-to-collapse-with-dr-astrid-stuckelberger-and-pa.html

Source @Real World News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
exposedwho whistleblowerdr astrid stuckelbergerpfizer covid vial contents
