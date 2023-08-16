Does Our World View Matter?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Fiorazo is an author, ordained pastor, media contributor, and podcaster. He has been involved in broadcasting for over thirty years and in Christian ministry for over twenty five years. The brand new podcast “Worldview Matters” launches next month from Freedom Project Media in collaboration with Harbingers Daily.Show more
Links for this episode:
Drag Queens Protected, Christians Arrested https://davidfiorazo.com/2023/08/drag-queens-protected-christians-arrested/
I got arrested for what?!? pt. 1 https://www.tiktok.com/@rescuetherainbow/video/7261398979462696234
CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/statutes/statutes/948/055
Pastor Preaches to Tyrant Police at Drag Queen Event https://rumble.com/v33r19b-pastor-preaches-to-tyrant-police-at-drag-queen-event.html
Young man arrested for sharing the Bible on a public sidewalk https://twitter.com/TONYxTWO/status/1686184152754724864
Marcus Schroeder, the young man arrested for reading the Bible at a drag queen event in Watertown, Wisconsin, preached the gospel to the city council and residents concerned about the Nazi presence at the event. https://twitter.com/BenZeisloft/status/1686832065747030017
https://www.freedomproject.com/worldview-matters/
ROSANNA'S JOURNEY https://www.facebook.com/groups/503851041932740
The Man on the Middle Cross Said I Can Come | Alistair Begg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9wgJBoEd8
