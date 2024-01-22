We'll Show Them A Thing Or Two

Create New Account
The Kokoda Kid
Published a month ago

HMS Chiddingfold rammed HMS Bangor at the pier at the base in Bahrain, the “attacked” ship received a hole. The investigation is being led by a special team from the Royal Navy.

Source @Intel Slava Z

Video Sourced From:

The Prisoner (Brighteon)

Closing Theme Music:

'Awkward' by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'The Prisoner' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce tue00:31

