US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve!

Sunday Morning Live 15 December 2024





In this episode, I tackle diverse topics including philosophy, personal development, and societal trends, starting with reflections on creativity and early morning thoughts. We discuss workplace challenges like gaslighting, the fleeting nature of inspiration, and parenting dynamics rooted in respect. The conversation shifts to societal expectations surrounding reproduction and analyzes cultural trends through Taylor Swift’s milestones.





I explore the balance between personal ambitions and societal pressures, alongside insights into cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, and its potential to reshape economic landscapes and individual freedoms. Engaging with listener questions highlights the importance of community support. I conclude with a message of hope and responsibility, encouraging active participation in discussions that shape our lives and society.





