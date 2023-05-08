BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chelsea Clinton, Bill Gates & The WHO; inject every child w/ mRNA gene editor-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 8 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
61 views • 05/08/2023

Chelsea Clinton, though her family's health nonprofit, is working alongside the likes of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF in what she hopes will become "the largest childhood immunization effort ever." That's why the Clinton Health Access Initiative and like-minded organizations will be working with the WHO to bridge the gap, in an effort dubbed The Big Catch-Up, Clinton said Tuesday at Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference in Marina del Rey, Calif. Lol, silly human, and you thought the forced injections were all over, didn't you? They're coming for your children now.

"So they poured out for the men to eat. And it came to pass, as they were eating of the pottage, that they cried out, and said, O thou man of God, there is death in the pot. And they could not eat thereof." 2 Kings 4:40 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, millions of people across America and around the world have rightly and accurately rejected the COVID mRNA gene editing injection, and that's good news. But compare that to billions of people globally who took multiple rounds of it. The dramatic and sudden rise in heart issues, strokes, blood clots and all those who 'died suddenly' speak for the results. Who do we see at the forefront of 'The Big Catch-Up'? Oh, just the usual cast of characters who all hung out with Jeffrey Epstein on his pedophile island, these same people now want to 'protect the children'. Is it just me, or is there something wrong with this picture? Massively wrong. Here on Day 1,148 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, the war still rages as the New World Order comes at it from a different angle. Will they succeed?

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy