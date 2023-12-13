Create New Account
Stew Peters Network - MILLSTONE REPORT Iowa Rep. Makes Excuse For Satanic Statue: Covid Criminal Fauci Thinks He Is God
Stew Peters Network

Paul Harrell, The Millstone Report.


Dec 12, 2023


While the Left melts down over Christian Nationalism, they’re putting satanic statues in the halls of the Iowa legislature.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40xkik-millstone-report-iowa-rep.-makes-excuse-for-satanic-statue-covid-criminal-f.html

