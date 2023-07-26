Iowa State Rep. Cindy Golding: Defending Property Rights against Pipeline Eminent Domain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iowa state representative Cindy Golding served as the master of ceremonies for the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” Golding is a landowner, herself, and is standing up for her own rights as she defends those of her constituents. They are fighting eminent domain threats from for-profit companies who want to install dangerous CO2 pipelines across the state.