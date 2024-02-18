© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin endorses Biden for 2024. "He's a more experienced and predictable person and a politician of the old school."
"But we will work with any U.S. leader entrusted by the American people."
Putin thinks Biden is better for Russia than Trump.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1757943366195818991