RageAgainstWar Machine Rally at Lincoln Memorial!

#RageAgainstWar Machine on Feb 19th at 12.30pmRage Against the War Machine rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC!

On February 19 we are going to Washington DC to Rage Against the War Machine! We will rally at the Lincoln Memorial with vets, speakers, rock bands, and comedians then march to the White House to demand an end to the billions going to Ukraine!

Speakers across the political spectrum will be there - Tulsi Gabbard, Ron Paul, Jimmy Dore and more.

Credit to Redacted News, Clayton Morris, interviewing the organizer of the rally.

https://twitter.com/RageAgainstWar_

https://rageagainstwar.com/

Rage Against War Machine rally to stop the race to the nuclear brink:

-Not One More Penny for UKR War

-Negotiate Peace, Stop War Inflation

-Disband NATO, Global Nuclear De-Escalation

-Slash the Pentagon Budget,

-Free Assange & more

https://www.youtube.com/live/duKeWROIp_Y?feature=share



========================

The official YouTube channel of the People's Party.

Corporations and billionaires have two major parties and working people have none.

That's why two out of three Americans are now calling for a major #NewParty.

We are answering that call and building a corporate-free, progressive populist party. #PeoplesParty

Get updates: peoplesparty.org/sign-up/

Volunteer: peoplesparty.org/volunteer/

Donate: peoplesparty.org/donate/

Our platform, ratified by our members in February, 2018. peoplesparty.org/platform/

