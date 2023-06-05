BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI: The Fruit Of It.
Not Serving two Masters
Not Serving two Masters
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 06/05/2023

How can the knowledge of good and evil be a bad thing? After gaining such knowledge, Adam and Eve, were doomed to a life outside of the Garden of the Eden. Satanism teaches that his unwillingness to provide us with knowledge is what makes God, evil. Before we assume God to be the cruel dictator, let's look at exactly where the knowledge of good and evil has gotten us as a human race. Let's start with what is considered the greatest achievement in human ingenuity... artificial intelligence.

Keywords
evilknowledgeaigoodfruit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy