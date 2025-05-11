Happy Mother’s Day! The story of Eve and Mary and why and how they are special.

Spoiler: The male transfers sin. When a woman mates with a man they become ”one flesh” and the female then shares the sin and that sin is transferred to the offspring. Mary was a virgin -- she did not become one flesh with a man until after the birth of Jesus Christ. As such, she did not transfer the sin nature to Jesus Christ.

