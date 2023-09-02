Preparing For The Coming Storm-Turn Fear To Motivation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leftist malfeasance is growing daily. The will persecute their enemies down to the ground, and they will do everything they can to harm and insult Americans to drive them to retaliate. Be wary, and be ready for the continuing decline of American civilization. Time is drawing short, and a sense of urgengy is critical at this phase. https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/31/you-cant-just-blindly-obey-the-authorities-during-a-disaster/ https://masondixonsurvivalistassociation.wordpress.com/2023/09/01/feds-the-enemy-of-the-russians-and-the-right/ https://wilderwealthywise.com/we-already-know-the-solutions/ https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/09/01/friday-express-edition-3/