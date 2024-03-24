WARNING - March 24 - Christian Prayers Needed - Demonic beings will be mass channeled on Full Moon by 144,000 New Age dupes

"Aliens" - really Demons (UFO's) will be mass-channeled SUNDAY at High Places - NWO Lucis Trust - 3 Full Moon Rituals coming up - March 24, April 23, and May 22. THEY CAN BE STOPPED OR SLOWED DOWN WITH PRAYERS - Demonic beings will be channeled on the 3 Full Moon Rituals coming up in April, May, and June at Ley Line Power Spots around the world. "Alien" Rituals and Entities explained in detail - great video!They say they want the New World Order and Religion - read it for yourself on the Lucis Trust site to learn about the 3 Full Moon Rituals and channeling at vortex power spots. Christian prayers can slow down or reverse their plans - so prayers will be most effective DURING the event, and we can pray while they are channeling. Get ready for the next full moon "Holy-day" and pray again.





THEY CAN BE STOPPED OR SLOWED DOWN WITH PRAYERS:





These prayers work - pray them, speak them aloud in agreement (Matt 18-20) together with other Christian brothers and sisters (at least two Christians together), most importantly at the time when evil people are doing their rituals, like with full moon rituals and Holidays (Holy-Days). One puts a thousand to flight, two puts ten thousand to flight, etc.. We pray against the evil spirits that are in people - but we don't pray against people (we don't war in the flesh, but in the spirit).





Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/Warfare_Prayers.html and scroll down to "Praying Against The New Age And Ascended Masters".

https://www.lucistrust.org/resources/three_spiritual_festivals_1





This is EASTER FESTIVAL: ARIES , and occultists around the world will be simultaneously channeling demonic entities to assist in bringing about their New World Order.











