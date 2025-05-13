© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bradley Wiggins: From Olympic Gold to Cocaine Addiction — The Untold Story
Sir Bradley Wiggins — Olympic legend and Tour de France winner — opens up about his darkest battle yet: addiction. After retirement, Wiggins became a "functioning addict," with his son fearing he wouldn’t survive the night. Now sober, he credits support from an unlikely source — Lance Armstrong — and shares his journey in his upcoming memoir The Chain.
This is the side of sports fame few ever see.
