Bradley Wiggins: From Olympic Gold to Cocaine Addiction — The Untold Story
20 views • 4 months ago

Bradley Wiggins: From Olympic Gold to Cocaine Addiction — The Untold Story

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Sir Bradley Wiggins — Olympic legend and Tour de France winner — opens up about his darkest battle yet: addiction. After retirement, Wiggins became a "functioning addict," with his son fearing he wouldn’t survive the night. Now sober, he credits support from an unlikely source — Lance Armstrong — and shares his journey in his upcoming memoir The Chain.


This is the side of sports fame few ever see.


Follow for more powerful stories from the world of sports.


#BradleyWiggins #Cycling #AddictionRecovery #Olympics #LanceArmstrong #MentalHealth #TheChain #SportsDocumentary #RedemptionStory #YouTubeShorts #Inspiration

