Gaza Genocide Unmasked By Irish Lawyer's HISTORIC Speech At The ICJ

Jan 12, 2024
At The Hague yesterday, Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC delivered an unbelievably powerful - condemning the Israeli state for the utter horror it has unleashed against Gaza. Here it is in full - everyone needs to see it.
Please like, subscribe - and help us take on the pro-war media here: https://www.patreon.com/owenjones84
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.