GESARA- Inside the Quantum Financial System (QFS) A description of a little of the inner workings of the QFS.

Also seen here: https://youtu.be/b3tfm5hHBJ4



The In the previous video I said I believe what I am saying here but finding rock-solid proof is near impossible. Still, I listen to folks that seem very credible concerning information I talk about. We also talked a bit about the great “Reset”, the Debt Jubilee, how GESARA is tied in with the Cross-border Inner-banking Payment System, and how the Quantum Financial System first into that. So, let’s pick back up there and talk a bit about how the QFS works and what we can expect. The Cross-Border Inner-bank Payment-System… C-I-P-S, CIPS for short… is a financial delivery system running across an AI-driven VPN for asset-backed, digital currency. Yeah, it’s a real thing. It uses photonic technology … laser technology capable of 3.5 trillion frames per second… that’s frames per second, not operations! So, we are talking exaflop range calculations. As such, it replaces the dynamic routing system currently being used and is also presents a true physical, GPS authentication bridge between sender and receiver. The AI Exchange for the system, also called the Asset Chain Collection or ACC, is it’s distributed, general ledger. (A distributed ledger can be described as a record of any transactions or contracts maintained in decentralized form across different locations and people, eliminating the need for a central authority to keep a check against manipulation.) We can also explain it this way… Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) forms a digital system for recording the transaction of assets in which the transactions and their details are recorded in multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, distributed ledgers have no central data store or administration functionality. So, this new financial system… which uses the CIPS which houses the QFS and the ACC… maintains custody through the use of tokens and controls all financial information from inside the Asset Chain Collection. These tokens, called Asset Standard Tokens, change between currencies from inside the ACC using what’s called Special Drawing Rights Accounts (SDR Accounts). These types of accounts were developed under Bretton Woods [Agreement from 1944]... For example, if you used a $10 US Note to buy something in Russia, it'll go from a $10 US Note to a $10 SDR to a $10 Russian Ruble. This allows borderless, global purchasing. We're talking about financial equity of all currencies and that's how they'll do it. This is to say the virtual currency of the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System will be based around the QFS VPN and will be used for the purchase of goods and services all over the world. It’ my understating, for the USA, there will be 100 million gold coins and 100 million silver coins... our coins... minted. That's how many of each will be in existence at any one time. Each of these CIPS coins will have a virtual counterpart so there's a real-life coin and a digital duplicate in the system which’ll keep track of it at all times. Each coin has a barcode of ownership and a GPS tracking code on it. These are gold-backed, real assets; these are gold-backed coins. Under the US system it’s called the GSM or, a “Gold-Silver Measure. There’s no single person actually in charge of this system; it’s all done through artificial intelligence. There will always be transparency with clean Integrity of all transactions.

