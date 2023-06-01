Pride Month may be used to INVESTIGATE churches in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
May 31, 2023
Beware of POLITICAL WARFARE used by the far-left during this year’s Pride Month, warns James Lindsay, Founder and President of New Discourses. In this clip, Lindsay outlines two, possible ways the LGBTQ movement — especially in June — may be used as a method to target Christians in America…possibly even resulting in government investigations of churches throughout the nation. It’s all about labeling conservatives as dangerous 'Christian nationalists,' he explains, and Pride Month may give the left the perfect opportunity to do so. He explains it all in this clip…
