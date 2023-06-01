Pride Month may be used to INVESTIGATE churches in America

Glenn Beck





May 31, 2023





Beware of POLITICAL WARFARE used by the far-left during this year’s Pride Month, warns James Lindsay, Founder and President of New Discourses. In this clip, Lindsay outlines two, possible ways the LGBTQ movement — especially in June — may be used as a method to target Christians in America…possibly even resulting in government investigations of churches throughout the nation. It’s all about labeling conservatives as dangerous 'Christian nationalists,' he explains, and Pride Month may give the left the perfect opportunity to do so. He explains it all in this clip…





