Will Congress ARREST anyone over DELETED Jan. 6 files?
Published a month ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 29, 2024


House Republicans have discovered that just DAYS before Republicans took control of the House in 2023, the Democrat-run Select January 6th Committee deleted over a terabyte of data from its records. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who leads the committee reviewing the previous committee's investigation, joins Glenn to discuss what the Republicans are doing next. Many of the files, he explains, are still password protected. But he details what was in some of the unlocked files that had been deleted: "[These] were critical to the investigation." But is anything going to come of this, Glenn asks? Will anyone be arrested or subpoenaed for what may be an illegal attempt to hide the facts from the American people?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcPHM_NbaiU

