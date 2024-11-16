Al-Qassam: 'balls of steel' work around Jabalia, Northern Gaza

Al-Qassam releases another video of their work around Jabalia, Northern Gaza.

Description found with video.

Fighting there has been particularly fierce lately, despite IOF claims that Hamas is finished they continue to strongly resist.

The highlight of the video is Al-Qassam fighters destroying a Merkava 4 "Barak" (the newest variant, which is quite rare in Zionist service) by using an RPG warhead as a "satchel charge", laying it on the tank between the turret and hull.

This is a virtually guaranteed kill, however against a better army it would be suicidal trying to get that close to a tank. Most of the time, tanks operate with screens of infantry who are there to prevent anyone from coming too close, but the Zionists have replaced their infantry with wunderwaffe, the vaunted "Trophy" active protection system.

The only problem is, of course, that "Trophy" doesn't work. Now, without infantry, the tanks are helpless against these sorts of attacks. We have seen many such cases in Gaza already. The resistance has the hearts of lions and nerves of steel to pull this off, and yet they do it day after day.

The rest of the video shows attacks on several American-made D9 bulldozers and two more Merkava tanks. After their final attack, Al-Qassam fighters mounted the tank and stole it's mounted FN MAG machine gun as a trophy.

This was a huge day for the resistance, and proof that they are far from finished. We can only hope that they will have many more days like this one.