Cleopatra (IS) White Skin But Not Human: 16 Light Year from the Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cleopatra Is Daughter of ISIS From Planet ADBIT 16 Light Year From the Earth. But Queen of Sheba was Brown . But Evil Egypt Black Pharaoh Murder All People of all Colors Same DNA In Obama , Obama is Test Tube Baby from his DNA by CIA. Picture at Right Petty mush way Isis & Cleopatra Look Like .Cleopatra has A Son on Earth she Also Fake Her Death so she could go back to Her Planet ADBIT. Queen Hatshepsut Is also ADBIT. ADBITS Love Help Human against Reptilian & Grey`s , Cleopatra is Daughter of ISIS