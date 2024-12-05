BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An actual satellite launch caught on video....
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
1
342 views • 6 months ago

....Who is the largest consumer of helium, in the entire world, by far?

That's right, NASA is the largest consumer of helium, in the entire world, by far.... they ensure that every single kid, anywhere in the world, who has a birthday, and who wants a helium filled balloon, gets one.  Just ask Mike Adams, he'll tell you that's a plausible scenario.....much more plausible than NASA lying to us, anyway, that's for sure.   

Mike has full faith and belief in NASA, the way most people only do, with God.  In his error, he leads many good folks astray, away from God.  And he doesn't seem to care one bit about doing so.  His closed mind and complete refusal to even look at the mountains of empirical scientific evidence, that shows just how wrong he is, demonstrates this total lack of concern for his followers.  It's truly pitiful and wholly shameful.


Keywords
sciencenasatechnologyevidencerealityhiddensatellitestrickerymike-adams-is-clueless
