RT News July 23, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 23, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The US Secret Service admits a mission failure to protect Trump and shows up for a congressional grilling only to be called out time and time again for evasive answers. Where is Joe Biden? As suspicions swirl the US President may have met his maker even a phone call that he supposedly was heard on, hasn’t convinced Americans he’s alive and well. And now Hungary is stripped of its right to host the EU’s next meeting on the Ukrainian conflict. That’s the punishment for Budapest looking to find a way towards peace, which is off track from the blocs official policy.