LA BURN-JOB - THERMITE 'DRAGON DRONES'; TRUMP TELLS 'CODE-SPEAK' 1-24-25 PRESS CONFERENCE; LA COUNTY PESTRELLA 'WE DID IT'
Luke2136
Luke2136
49 followers
420 views • 7 months ago

Thermite 'Dragon Drones' - they definitely are 'a thing' - watch and see - what could a thousand gps-controlled Dragon-Drones do .. in a small window of time even - burn down a city

see also Lahaina - flamethrowers:

pt. 1 flamethrowers helicopters drones - https://www.brighteon.com/d757c5e3-9d10-442d-90fb-05d11a23642b

pt. 2 melted cars metals - https://www.brighteon.com/b81164d4-b0ef-4c28-80e5-3e6c16f32fa9

pt. 3 houses not trees selective fires - https://www.brighteon.com/e6318632-c4c8-47d6-90b8-e489a4de4793

Los Angeles Jan 2025 https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/01/bizarre-los-angeles-fires-worst-in.html

and: Dedicated to antichrist - 'Mandeville' ritual: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/01/los-angeles-burndown-dedicated-to.html

Keywords
trumpdronesagenda 21calos angelesinsurancefiresthermitepalisades
