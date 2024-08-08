TOMMY ROBINSON THE MAN THEY BLAME FOR THE UK RIOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Riots Who Is Tommy Robinson, UK's Far-Right Activist And Founder Of English Defence League. Tommy Robinson has been the face of right-wing activism in the UK for nearly a decade. While he is known to actively take part in public demonstrations and post controversial statements on social media, he has been absent as the country riots. Robinson was spotted at a luxury resort in Cyprus.